not only gun but with pen we can also battle to our successBy: Kwetu Paintsil
Richmond Boakye dedicates Europa League goal to agent's newly-born baby boy
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored again in the Europa League- his 7th in six matches-and dedicated it to the newly-born baby of his agent Oliver Arthur.
The Arthur family welcomed the birth of Andrew Ekow Afful on Thursday, 3 August hours before Boakye took to the pitch to represent Red Star Belgrade
Speaking at the post-match interview to the press in Prague and in a tweet, Boakye dedicated the winner in the Sparta Prague 0-1 Crevena Zvedza game to the baby who we understand was born in Como (Italy) Thursday morning.
''My Sparta Prague #UEL goal dedicated to Andrew Ekow Afful Arthur, born today in Como to my agent Oliver Arthur & his wife Bertha Arthur,'' he said.
Boakye and his agent Oliver Arthur are understood to be best pals.
Arthur scouted him in the late 2000s and took him to Genoa in Serie A for a career starter and the pair have been close since.
Boakye has now scored 23 goals in 25 in the 2017 calendar year, seven of them coming in his tallies from each round of the Europe League qualifiers.
My Sparta Prague #UEL goal dedicated to Andrew Ekow Afful Arthur, born today in Como to my agent Oliver Arthur & his wife Bertha Arthur. pic.twitter.com/egisIkKKjF
— R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye_Yiadom9) August 3, 2017
