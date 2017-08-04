TOP STORIES
Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey reveals growing influence after Audi Cup triumph
Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is delighted with the progress his team has made in pre-season and is certain that they are making the desired progress.
the Ghana international who is expected to be key for Diego Simeone side this season, says the Spanish giants are growing stronger.
'We are improving with every match. We are getting increasingly stronger and continue trying to improving more things.'he told the media.
Keidi Bare gave the Rojiblancos the lead with a header from close range, one of the few highlights of a dull first half.
Roberto Firmino tied things up from the penalty spot after the break.
In the shootout, Jordan Henderson was the only player to miss a spot-kick, and Felipe Luis bagged the winner.
