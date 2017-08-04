modernghana logo

Ex-Ghana international Sam Johnson admits to age cheating

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has revealed that he changed his age in order to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe. 

Johnson, 64, said a desire to ply his trade in Europe was so strong that he had to alter his age to realise it.

'Age cheating is normal in football, all footballers in Ghana have reduced their age, and I also did same,' Johnson told Happy FM.

He continued: 'I will not reveal the number of years I reduced on my real age but I did reduce it."

'Most of the players don't use their real age because in Europe their ages are 22 and 23 and that time they believe if you are 18 when you get to 22 then you are matured enough but if you go there with 26 or 30 they will not even take you unless you reside there and know the system."

After leaving Hearts of Oak in 1995, Johnson played for six European clubs which includes FenerbahÃ§e, Kayserispor and Anderlecht and was capped 48 times by Ghana.

Sports News

