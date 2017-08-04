modernghana logo

Hearts midfielder Winful Cobbinah fires warning shot to Kotoko ahead of Super clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo Winful Cobbinah has fired a strong shot to Asante Kotoko ahead of their Sunday's Ghana Premier League Super clash.

The Phobians will seek to do a league double over their bitterest rivals for the first time in so many years.

But the Porcupine will go into the game with the hope of avenging the controversial 1-0 loss to their rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first round of the campaign.

According to Cobbinah, despite the toughness of their opponent, they are well prepared to pick maximum points from the game on Sunday.

'It will be a tough game, Hearts and Kotoko is always a tough game and we cant really predict the outcome of the game but at the end of the game we will see who emerges victor. I don't see us loosing but after 90 minutes we will surely know who is the boss,' he told Class FM.

Cobbinah will be looking to steer the Phobians within two points off league leaders Aduana Stars as they set sight on annexing the 2016/17 GPL.

