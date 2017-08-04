modernghana logo

Frank Acheampong reveals real reason for dumping Europe and moving to China

- ghanasoccernet.com
25 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong says his decision to move to China was driven by his desire to provide for his family and those closer to him.

The 23-year-old completed a move to Tianjin TEDA on July 13, putting pen to paper on a deal which will see him spend six months in the Far East.

In an interview with Le Derniere Heure, Acheampong has explained why he opted to leave the Jupiler League heavyweights and move to China.

"I can understand why people are asking questions about my decision," he told the Belgian source, "but it was a great offer. "I'm also thinking of my family and those closer to me.'

The Ghanaian has also revealed that he will be looking to return to Europe after his six months in China.

