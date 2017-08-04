TOP STORIES
Ex-President Kufour calls for calm ahead of Kotoko-Hearts Super clash
Former President of Ghana John Agyekum Kuffour has called for calm ahead of the much-anticipated week 23 outstanding fixture between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.
The Porcupine Warriors will welcome their sworn rivals to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday with the aim of avenging the controversial 1-0 loss in the first round of the season.
But the Phobians will go into the match in a defiant mood following their recent purple patch form, where they sailed through to the semifinals stage of the MTN FA Cup after beating second-tier side Danbort FC over the weekend.
And according to the former President Kuffour, all tensions must calmed down to prevent engaging in acts that will mar the beauty of the game.
'All over the world today football is the number one sport, but we sometimes forget is just a game so we should ignore all issues which mars the game and lets make it beautiful."
'When you do that it brings happiness and a sense of belonging so I wish both sides well in the upcoming clash, ' President Kuffour said.
