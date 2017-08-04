modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

In-form Thomas Abbey wins club's Player of the Month for July

- ghanasoccernet.com
4 minutes ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey has been named Hearts Player of the Month for July.

The sedulous winger scored four goals in the month of July and bagged two man-of-the-match awards.

Abbey has been rewarded by proud sponsors Fero Mobile Ghana with a Fero Phone and a cash amount .

The club's leading goal-scorer was also awarded the FERO man-of-the-match award for the 3-1 win over Tema Youth.

Country Manager of Fero Mobile, Ajit Jain presented two phones and two big envelopes to Thomas Abbey at the Hearts Secretariat this afternoon.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Politicised IGP office cannot fight vigilantism - CODEO

1 hour ago

Increase VAT by 1% to fund free SHS – IEA tells gov't

6 hours ago

quot-img-1If you understand it; you know it and you will never lose it.so get it now.

By: Bisaso Richard quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.19605.2013
Pound Sterling5.74675.7547
Swiss Franc4.51544.5188
Canadian Dollar3.48243.4847
S/African Rand0.32690.3270
Australian Dollar3.47283.4799
body-container-line