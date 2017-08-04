TOP STORIES
If you understand it; you know it and you will never lose it.so get it now.By: Bisaso Richard
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
In-form Thomas Abbey wins club's Player of the Month for July
Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey has been named Hearts Player of the Month for July.
The sedulous winger scored four goals in the month of July and bagged two man-of-the-match awards.
Abbey has been rewarded by proud sponsors Fero Mobile Ghana with a Fero Phone and a cash amount .
The club's leading goal-scorer was also awarded the FERO man-of-the-match award for the 3-1 win over Tema Youth.
Country Manager of Fero Mobile, Ajit Jain presented two phones and two big envelopes to Thomas Abbey at the Hearts Secretariat this afternoon.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News