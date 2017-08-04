TOP STORIES
Life without Christ is like a shattered dream.By: Joe Sala--Essen
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
EXCLUSIVE: IFK Göteborg loan Lawson Sabah to Swedish second-tier side Varberg Bois
Swedish giants IFK GÃ¶teborg have loaned Ghanaian midfielder Lawson Sabah to second-tier side Varberg Bois for the rest of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
The 20-year-old has struggled for game time with the Allsvenskan side and managed only two appearances this term.
IFK GÃ¶teborg believe the move to the Superettan side will hand him more first team opportunities.
''For us, it's a great solution. With his powerful game, I think Lawson will greatly enhance us this season. Likewise, it will develop him further," says Varberg coach JÃ¶rgen WÃ¥lemark to BlÃ¥vitt.
