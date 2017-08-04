modernghana logo

Europa League: Ghana striker Ahmed Said cameos as Hadjuk Split ease into play-offs

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghanaian striker Ahmed Said played a cameo role for Hadjuk Split in their 2-0 victory over Brondby in the Europa League third round qualifiers at the Stadion Poljud on Thursday.

The Croatian side held Brondby to a 0-0 score line in the first leg fortnight ago and went close to opening the scoring in the first half.

They eventually broke the deadlock in the 59th minute courtesy Croatian striker Ante Erceg.

Erceg took only four minutes to score his second of the night as Split were in cruise control with 23 minutes left to play.

With qualification looking secured, Ahmed Said replaced two-goal hero Erceg in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Kevin Mensah also came on in the dying embers for the Danish side but failed impact on the game.

Sports News

