Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Pork prevented me from excelling in South Korea - Ex-Ghana star striker George Alhassan
Ghana's two-time top scorer George Alhassan says he was unable to stay in South Korea for long to make an impact because of the excessive consumption of pork in the Asian country.
The 62-year-old, who was the top scorer at the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya, says he couldn't cope with the tight league schedule in Korea which is now the norm in the top leagues of the world.
Alhassan won the Ghana top-flight league's top scorer for two seasons while playing for Gt. Olympics before moving to South Korea to continue his club career.
However his stay in the Asian country was short as he could only play for one season before returning home to continue his career, revealing why he could not stay.
'I didn't like their food. The major delicacy was pig meat and I don't eat so I couldn't cope.
"That was why I spent just a season in the league.
'Also, they had a very tight league schedule which made it difficult.
"It was very difficult for you to go home. We were always travelling from one place to the other."
Alhassan is regarded as one of Ghana all time best strikers.
