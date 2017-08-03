modernghana logo

Europa League: Heartbreak for Nana Asare and his Belgian side KAA Gent

- ghanasoccernet.com
58 minutes ago | Sports News

Left back Nana Kwesi Asare and Gent were sent packing from the Europa League after a 3-1 defeat to SC Rheindorf Altach on the road on Thursday.

The former Ghana international lasted the entire duration as the Belgian side finished with ten men to crash out 4-2 on aggregate.

Centre back Stefan MitroviÄ‡ was sent off four minutes after the break for a second yellow card offence.

Gent knew it was going to be difficult coming back into the match after a 1-0 home defeat.

