Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of Neymar from Barcelona

Wires
58 minutes ago | Sports News

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Neymar from Barcelona in a £198million deal that has smashed the transfer world record.

Speculation had been rife over Neymar’s proposed move to the Ligue 1 club and – just hours after the player’s release clause at Barca was triggered – PSG confirmed the deal.

The 25-year-old leaves behind a star-studded Barcelona side, but said in a statement that he is delighted with his move to Paris:

" I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain. Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates, is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. "

Paris Saint-Germain are absolutely thrilled to announce the arrival of @neymarjr !!!

âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/chFTIcsb7X #BemvindoNeymarJR ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡· pic.twitter.com/lWk6nIX1S1 — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 3, 2017

The transfer will make Neymar one of the highest earning footballers in the world, with an annual salary of £26.8m.

The money involved is eye-watering, but the Brazil international has pointed to different motivations behind his move:

" Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played 4 seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teamates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."

The cost of PSG's purchase dwarfs the previous world transfer record, set by Manchester United when they bought Paul Pogba last summer.

Done deal ðŸ˜‰âœ…
ðŸ–Š @neymarjr
ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡· #BemvindoNeymarJR pic.twitter.com/NF6jopCR70 — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 3, 2017

