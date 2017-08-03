TOP STORIES
Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of Neymar from Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Neymar from Barcelona in a £198million deal that has smashed the transfer world record.
Speculation had been rife over Neymar’s proposed move to the Ligue 1 club and – just hours after the player’s release clause at Barca was triggered – PSG confirmed the deal.
The 25-year-old leaves behind a star-studded Barcelona side, but said in a statement that he is delighted with his move to Paris:
Paris Saint-Germain are absolutely thrilled to announce the arrival of @neymarjr !!!
âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/chFTIcsb7X #BemvindoNeymarJR ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡· pic.twitter.com/lWk6nIX1S1 — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 3, 2017
The transfer will make Neymar one of the highest earning footballers in the world, with an annual salary of £26.8m.
The money involved is eye-watering, but the Brazil international has pointed to different motivations behind his move:
The cost of PSG's purchase dwarfs the previous world transfer record, set by Manchester United when they bought Paul Pogba last summer.
Done deal ðŸ˜‰âœ…
ðŸ–Š @neymarjr
ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡· #BemvindoNeymarJR pic.twitter.com/NF6jopCR70 — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 3, 2017
