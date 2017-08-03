TOP STORIES
Final 18 players selected in Betway Talent search
Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - The Technical team of the Betway Talent Search has selected the final 18 players to begin camping and grooming.
The technical team, which includes former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah and Local Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu, ended their Regional search in Accra on Saturday.
The Talent search train had already been to Takoradi, Kumasi and Sekondi.
The players, aged between 18-25 years, would begin the camping from August 21 to 26, and would be offered the opportunity to showcase their skills to the coaching team to and also get professional contracts.
The selected players comprises of five from the Ashanti Region, seven from the Eastern Region, three from the Western Region and three from the Greater Accra Region.
They are Frank Asamoah Antwi, Frank Amankwah, Christian Oduro, Anthony Antwi, Agyemang, Isaac Opoku, Alexander Yakohene, Derick Yeboah Nortey, Prince Arthur, Daniel Waliba, Mohammed Sulemanna, Simon Arthur and Munkala Ahmed.
The rest are Obed Appiah, Richard Agyemang, Nathaniel Laryea, Douglas Amaning, Sulley Wahabu and Prince Boateng.
Appiah after the programme expressed his happiness and was hopeful that the opportunity given to the selected players should be a boost to them to begin a career.
He thanked Betway for giving him the opportunity to lead the technical team and encouraged the players, who were dropped not to despair but rather be encouraged and use the opportunity they got as a stepping stone to success.
"It's been great so far. We have seen so many talents and it was difficult for us to select the 18 players. Whenever we are selecting the players I get emotional because they were all good and deserved to make it to the next stage but we obviously have to cut down the numbers.
'I want to thank Betway for giving me the opportunity to be part of this initiative", Appiah said.
The Betway Talent Search also forms part of Betway's commitment to drive interest and support in Ghanaian football.
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
