Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Barcelona accept €222million payment to terminate Neymar's contract
Barcelona have confirmed that they have accepted a payment of €222million from Neymar’s representatives.
The figure triggers Neymar’s buyout clause and signals that his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain is set to go ahead.
A statement released by Barcelona on the club's website read:
The news means that Neymar is no longer a Barcelona player, ending his four year stay at the club, during which he made 123 appearances and scored 68 goals.
Neymar's representatives had earlier tried to pay the fee via the La Liga offices, only for the LFP to refuse the payment over concerns that PSG's activity contravened Financial Fair Play regulations.
And the final sentence in Barcelona's statement suggests that the club also expects UEFA to investigate the deal.
The payment far exceeds the previous biggest paid for a player - €105m by Manchester United for Paul Pogba a year ago.
