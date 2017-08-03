modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

PHOTOS: Turkish side Bursaspor unveil new signing Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

- ghanasoccernet.com
45 minutes ago | Sports News


Turkish side Bursaspor have unveiled new signing Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who has completed a season long-loan from Italian side Udinese.  

Badu, 26, has been presented to the media and supporters ahead of his 12-months journey in the Eastern European country.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gov’t Won’t Achieve 2017 Revenue Target – IEA

2 hours ago

West Hills Mall Warns Public Over False Announcement On Job Openings

2 hours ago

quot-img-1The glory and joy of pain is the experience that we learn from it in our day to day activities.

By: Ananpansah Isaac quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line