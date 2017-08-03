TOP STORIES
The glory and joy of pain is the experience that we learn from it in our day to day activities.By: Ananpansah Isaac
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
PHOTOS: Turkish side Bursaspor unveil new signing Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
Turkish side Bursaspor have unveiled new signing Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who has completed a season long-loan from Italian side Udinese.
Badu, 26, has been presented to the media and supporters ahead of his 12-months journey in the Eastern European country.
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
