half a loaf is better than none is a poor consolation for an unachieved goalBy: ENOCH OFORI AFFUL
Ex-New Edubiase coach Mallam Yahaya demands unpaid arrears from former employers
Former New Edubiase coach Mallam Yahaya is demanding outstanding arrears owed by his former employers.
The former Ghana international was sacked few games into the country's second-tier league over poor strings of results.
And Yahaya, who currently manages Nzema Kotoko has revealed he's owed several monies by his former employers.
'New Edubiase still Owe him an amount of money and I want the club President to settle me immediately,' Yahaya told Zuria FM.
'I used my own pocket money to buy ticket and come to Ghana from Germany to coach Edubiase. In all I spent 1000 Euros but they have not refunded it.
'The President of the club Salam Yakubu promised to settle the debt two months ago but he is yet to hear from him.'
