Bursaspor Chairman Ali Ay delighted with capture of Ghana star Emmanuel Agyemang- Badu
Bursaspor chairman Chairman Ali Ay has backed new signing Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu to hit the ground running.
The 26-year-old completed a one-year loan move to the Turkish side from Udinese on Thursday.
The Ghana international has been presented to the media and the fans after undergoing formalities.
And Bursaspor chairman Ali Ay is confident the arrival of the Ghanaian will spark their campaign.
"We have been with Badu since 3 weeks of great struggle. This is our 4th transfer. I hope the future will come," he told the club's website
Everyone is doing these things this year to watch a good Bursaspor. We traumatized last year and we are trying to bring good artillery to make good transfers to live it again.
Thank goodness all the transfers we made are point-and-shoot. I hope they will come and we will have a successful season. I say to Badu not to embarrass Allah if you are auspicious . "
