modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Bursaspor Chairman Ali Ay delighted with capture of Ghana star Emmanuel Agyemang- Badu

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News


Bursaspor chairman Chairman Ali Ay has backed new signing Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu to hit the ground running.

The 26-year-old completed a one-year loan move to the Turkish side from Udinese on Thursday.

The Ghana international has been presented to the media and the fans after undergoing formalities.

And Bursaspor chairman Ali Ay is confident the arrival of the Ghanaian will spark their campaign.

"We have been with Badu since 3 weeks of great struggle. This is our 4th transfer. I hope the future will come," he told the club's website

Everyone is doing these things this year to watch a good Bursaspor. We traumatized last year and we are trying to bring good artillery to make good transfers to live it again.

Thank goodness all the transfers we made are point-and-shoot. I hope they will come and we will have a successful season. I say to Badu not to embarrass Allah if you are auspicious . "

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gov’t Won’t Achieve 2017 Revenue Target – IEA

2 hours ago

West Hills Mall Warns Public Over False Announcement On Job Openings

2 hours ago

quot-img-1I do not seek for positions,i rather wait for positions to come on my way and even i accept them(positions)if it is necessary.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line