modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hearts captain Thomas Abbey fires Kotoko warning ahead of Super Clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News


Thomas Abbey has warned Hearts won't be pushovers ahead of their Super Clash against rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians travel to Kumasi on Sunday seeking to inflict more misery on the Porcupine Warriors.

Hearts appear the favourites on paper after turning their season on in style.

However, it's often touted matches involving the two biggest Ghanaian clubs do not follow form guide.

But in-form Hearts midfielder, Thomas Abbey, who has been the mainstay of the side this season has other ideas.

'I think we are 100 per cent ready for them at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, he told TV3's Nana Akua Amankwa. 'So going there we are well prepared to face them.'

'I feel so happy to be in that shoe at the moment. I thank my teammates and those who encourage me to do that, that's why I am now exceptional.

"I have a strong motivation to succeed and at the moment I am really focused. That's why I am on top.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

West Hills Mall Warns Public Over False Announcement On Job Openings

1 minute ago

Canada issues terror attack alert in Ghana

34 minutes ago

quot-img-1If you decide to follow Jesus, you must leave all earthly things behind you. You cannot carry the WORD and politics at the same time !!

By: Black Moses, LU quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line