Hearts captain Thomas Abbey fires Kotoko warning ahead of Super Clash
Thomas Abbey has warned Hearts won't be pushovers ahead of their Super Clash against rivals Asante Kotoko.
The Phobians travel to Kumasi on Sunday seeking to inflict more misery on the Porcupine Warriors.
Hearts appear the favourites on paper after turning their season on in style.
However, it's often touted matches involving the two biggest Ghanaian clubs do not follow form guide.
But in-form Hearts midfielder, Thomas Abbey, who has been the mainstay of the side this season has other ideas.
'I think we are 100 per cent ready for them at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, he told TV3's Nana Akua Amankwa. 'So going there we are well prepared to face them.'
'I feel so happy to be in that shoe at the moment. I thank my teammates and those who encourage me to do that, that's why I am now exceptional.
"I have a strong motivation to succeed and at the moment I am really focused. That's why I am on top.'
