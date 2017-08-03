TOP STORIES
WHEN ACCRA SNEEZES THE REST OF GHANA CATCHES A COLDBy: FREDERICK ATO ARMAH
PHOTOS: New Orlando Pirates coach Micho in erotic, sexy Uganda farewell party before South Africa move
New Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was involved in an erotic dance party with sexy female fans of the Uganda national team before leaving to join the South African side on Thursday.
The former Cranes coach bid goodbye to his fans in the country in style with a dance romp during a farewell party on Monday, exposing his dancing prowess in erotic style.
His suggestive dancing provoked a lot of talk in Uganda with speculating over his love life in Uganda even though he is married to an Ethiopian woman.
Orlando Pirates FC on Thursday officially announced the return of coach Micho to the South African top-flight football club following his departure from the Uganda Cranes.
Best known as Micho, the Serbian tactician parted ways with Uganda's national football side not long after a 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against South Sudan in Kampala.
After prolonged speculation as well as uncertainty over his future in Uganda, the 47-year-old finally threw in the towel.
The Serbian trainer abruptly called time on his five-year successful stint in charge of Uganda Cranes at the weekend.
He claimed the decision was forced on him after his employer failed to pay an equivalent of his six month salary.
PHOTO | COURTESY
Thereafter, the trainer attended a farewell bash in his honour by his friends and supporters.
There, he let loose and was later photographed engaging in erotic dances with a couple of his female fans.
PHOTO | COURTESY
Having helped the Cranes qualify for the 2017 Africa Nations Cup in Gabon for the first time in over three decades, Micho, who has in the past been linked with the Harambee Stars job, has now rejoined top South African club Orlando Pirates.
Micho returns for a second spell.
It's 16 years now since he started off his African coaching expedition with SC Villa (2001 until 2004), where he guided the Ugandan club to three successive league titles.
After there, his adventure took him to Ethiopia. There, he also enjoyed title-winning success with Saint-George SC.
Micho went on to join Orlando Pirates, Young African FC of Tanzania, then back to Saint-George.
Before replacing sacked Bobby Williamson at Uganda Cranes in May 2013, the Serb first coached Sudanese side Al-Hilal Omdurman and Rwanda's national side.
