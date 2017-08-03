modernghana logo

Ghana youth defender Patrick Kpozo reiterates desire to join Ostersunds FK

ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago

Ghana youth defender Patrick Kpozo is relishing the opportunity to join Ostersunds FK in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Chairman of Ostersunds, Daniel Kindberg confirmed on Tuesday that his outfit are in advanced talks to sign the defender from AIK Stockholm on a permanent.

And reports from Sweden indicate that, the 19-year-old has landed in Ostersunds this morning to finalize the deal.

Speaking to Ã–stersunds Posten upon his arrival, the former Inter Allies left-back said, "It's a very good opportunity for me. I would love all my heart to play here.'

However, Ã–FK's chairman, Daniel Kindberg, cannot say anything about when the deal is expected to be completed.

'I do not know because it is not confirmed. We have talked a little with him and he has learned a little with us, "Kindberg told the newspaper.

Kpozo returned to AIK following a short loan spell at Norwegian side Tromso Idrettslag.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

