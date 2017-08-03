TOP STORIES
Black Stars technical team paid $147,000 salary
The Ministry of Youth and Sports(MOYS) has issued cheques covering the salary arrears of $147,000 for the head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah and his technical team.
The cheques represent the salary arrears of May, June and July. The beneficiaries are Maxwell Konadu, Tanko Ibrahim, Richard Kingson and Stephen Appiah.
Coach Appiah takes home a total of $105,000 with Maxwell Konadu, Tanko Ibrahim receiving a total of $30,000 with Richard Kingson, Stephen Appiah going home with $12,000.
This comes as a massive relief for the technical staff who have not received a penny from the Ministry since assuming their roles in May this year.
The Sports Ministry's financial stand has been boosted by GNPC's release of an amount of $750, 000 to support the development of sports.
Other national team coaches who are also on the neck of the MOYS will also be sorted out in the coming days.
