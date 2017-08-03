TOP STORIES
YOUR SETBACK COULD BE A SETUP FOR GOD TO SHOW UPBy: JEREMIAH SIMPSON
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen set to start for PSV Eindhoven against NK Osijek in Europa League tonight
Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen is expected to start for PSV Eindhoven ahead of their Europa return leg against NK Osijek tonight.
The 21-year-old, who joined the Dutch giants last month, is expected to be thrown into the hat against the Croatian side.
Manager Philip Cocu is aware of the huge task as his side make the trip to Gradski vrt, seeking to overturn a 1-0 deficit suffered in the first leg.
Davy Propper returns to the midfield at the expense of Bart Ramselaar with Cocu expected to provide a base for Derrick Luckassen.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News