Ex-Ghana striker George Alhassan: I'm Ghana's all time best not Gyan
Former Ghana international George Alhassan has quashed claims that Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all time best footballer.
Asamoah Gyan, who recently scored his 50th goal for the Black Stars in the team's 5-0 thumping of the Walias of Ethiopia in the 2018 AFCON qualifiers has been hailed by many as the country's all time best following his exploits in the World Cup and AFCON tournaments he's been involved.
However, according to the former Great Olympics goal scoring machine, anyone who should be given that accolade must have won laurels for the country as he did while he was playing actively.
'Asamoah Gyan can never be Ghana's all time best player. To get that accolade, one must have won laurels for the country. I have won two Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana and I was the top scorer in the 1982 AFCON. I have also won the top scorer in the local league so I will be the number one. Maybe Asamoah Gyan can be second following his exploits expecially at the World Cup,' the 62-year-old told Happy FM's Anopa Bosuo Sports.
Alhassan won two Africa Cup of Nations trophies and a goal king accolade at the 1982 AFCON tourney as well as top scorer in the Ghana Premier League during his hay days with Accra Great Olympics.
