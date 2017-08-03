modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Gyan meets 11-yr old who lost 8 friends in bomb attack

MyJoyOnline
1 minute ago | Sports News

A walk to the barber's shop for new Kayserispor recruit Asamoah Gyan turned emotional for the Ghana captain.

He met 11-year old Hussein who works in the barbering shop.

Barbering talk soon developed between the two and later zoomed to the 11-year old story of survival in war-torn Syria.

Hussein as he is known used to live in Mosul, Syria with his family of eight but relocated to Turkey after a bomb attack in their community.

It was easy even if painful to remember that horrific incident one day while he was playing football with some friends.

A bomb ripped through the compound, killing eight of his friends including his best friend, Mohammed.

For Gyan new to harrowing tales of bombings, the 11-year old's brush with death at so tender an age touched him.

Husein talked about his passion for football and a hope for a professional career which now looks dashed for reasons not disclosed.

On the other side of tale, Gyan told of how after struggling to break through into professional football, he has been blessed with a career which brings in a lot of money-counting and also an avenue for philanthropy.

The Black Stars captain has signed a two-year deal with Turkish side Kayserispor.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

African Swine Fever Hits Brong Ahafo

7 minutes ago

Ibrahim Mahama Road Contract Terminated

21 minutes ago

quot-img-1Sometimes the simplest method is the best

By: akoAso HH GER quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line