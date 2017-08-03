TOP STORIES
Gyan meets 11-yr old who lost 8 friends in bomb attack
A walk to the barber's shop for new Kayserispor recruit Asamoah Gyan turned emotional for the Ghana captain.
He met 11-year old Hussein who works in the barbering shop.
Barbering talk soon developed between the two and later zoomed to the 11-year old story of survival in war-torn Syria.
Hussein as he is known used to live in Mosul, Syria with his family of eight but relocated to Turkey after a bomb attack in their community.
It was easy even if painful to remember that horrific incident one day while he was playing football with some friends.
A bomb ripped through the compound, killing eight of his friends including his best friend, Mohammed.
For Gyan new to harrowing tales of bombings, the 11-year old's brush with death at so tender an age touched him.
Husein talked about his passion for football and a hope for a professional career which now looks dashed for reasons not disclosed.
On the other side of tale, Gyan told of how after struggling to break through into professional football, he has been blessed with a career which brings in a lot of money-counting and also an avenue for philanthropy.
The Black Stars captain has signed a two-year deal with Turkish side Kayserispor.
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com
