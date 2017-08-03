TOP STORIES
Birmingham City boss Redknapp confirms being let down by Agyemang Badu’s move to Bursaspor
Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp says he is disappointed in Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's decision to move to Turkey insisting the English side were keen on signing the Ghana international midfielder.
The experienced coach revealed that he even had to travel by car for nearly SEVEN HOURS to watch Badu play in Udinese's friendly against Huddersfield recently to demonstrate the desire.
However the 26-year-old made the decision of joining Bursaspor after agreeing a loan deal at the club on Wednesday, killing Birmingham's desire of signing him.
Birmingham were keen on taking Badu on loan for one season similar to what Bursaspor did before paying his full transfer value of £6m at the end of the season.
Redknapp spent the whole of last week chasing the Ghanaian player for him to sign for the Championship club and they concede they are unhappy over Badu's move to Turkey.
'It has been difficult," conceded Redknapp ahead of Birmingham's Championship opener at Ipswich Town on Saturday.
"We had a vision of building a team that would really be competing this year to make the play-offs and be right bang there trying to challenge for promotion.
"At the moment we have found it very difficult, but it has not been through a lack of trying.
"I did a deal the other day for a lad from Udinese - Badu - a Ghanaian boy and top midfield player. I drove to Huddersfield to watch him play.
"It took me six-and-a-half hours to get to Huddersfield, met him after and then spoke to him two days ago and he gave me his word on the phone that he wanted to play for me.
"He is a really good player, his value is £6million, and we were going to loan him for a year. I wake up the next morning and he has signed for a Turkish club!"
The 26-year-old Badu will spend the next season at Bursaspor.
The midfielder played 29 times for Udinese last season as well making five appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations for the Black Stars.
He has been at the club since 2010 after joining from Ghanaian side Berekum Chelsea.
