Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu backs Elmina Sharks to remain in Ghana Premier League

- ghanasoccernet.com
22 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu says Elmina Sharks have the credentials to remain the Ghana Premier League.

Konadu talked up the survival chances of the debutants after his side's 1-0 friendly win on Wednesday.

Sharks moved out of the relegation zone after four straight wins.

''I think that Elmina Sharks are doing very well. What I have been seeing on TV they have really confirmed that they have a good team,'' Konadu said.

''I'm not surprised they are out of the relegation zone because I know that the team is very good.''

Sports News

