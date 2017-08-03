TOP STORIES
Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu backs Elmina Sharks to remain in Ghana Premier League
Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu says Elmina Sharks have the credentials to remain the Ghana Premier League.
Konadu talked up the survival chances of the debutants after his side's 1-0 friendly win on Wednesday.
Sharks moved out of the relegation zone after four straight wins.
''I think that Elmina Sharks are doing very well. What I have been seeing on TV they have really confirmed that they have a good team,'' Konadu said.
''I'm not surprised they are out of the relegation zone because I know that the team is very good.''
Sports News