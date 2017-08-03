TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Former Ghana youth international Paul Quaye joins Spanish side CF Tavalera
Spanish Tercera Division side CF Tavalera have signed Ghanaian midfielder Paul Quaye, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 21-year-old defensive midfielder started last season with Slovak side FK Senica before being shipped out on loan to Spanish Segunda B side Jumilla FC, where he made eleven appearances to help the club finish 10th.
Fran Alcoy, coach of Talavera, speaks of a template that starts with the objective of maintaining the category "is a template similar to that of two seasons ago but with players more experts in 2nd "B", it is necessary to remember that as two years ago we have one of the lowest budgets of the category. "
Quaye arrived in Spain at the age of 16 and joined Espanyol and later made his La Liga debut under Mauricio Pochettino.
He became the second youngest player in the history of the catalan club to play in the first team but he could not maintain the momentum.
Quaye was scouted in Ghana during the Aspire Africa justify-your-inclusion.
