TOP STORIES
The power of action rests in your handsBy: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Hearts of Oak defender Inusha Musah hits the beach to step up recovery
Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah has stepped his recovery from injury with light beach work training.
The towering center back had a successfully operations on his left ankle in May but he has made steady progress over the past months.
Inusah has been under close observation from Hearts Physio Ernest Anum and having finished the gym works for his recovery, the defender has started Beach training in a bid to fasten his recovery process.
"Inusah is doing quite well and he's on schedule to make a return before the season ends," Anum told facebook.com/accraheartsofoak.
"We did four weeks of gym work and we have just started with the Beach works as well. Inusah is responding well and I am certain he will return in good time to help the team."
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News