Hearts of Oak defender Inusha Musah hits the beach to step up recovery

- ghanasoccernet.com
21 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah has stepped his recovery from injury with light beach work training.

The towering center back had a successfully operations on his left ankle in May but he has made steady progress over the past months.

Inusah has been under close observation from Hearts Physio Ernest Anum and having finished the gym works for his recovery, the defender has started Beach training in a bid to fasten his recovery process.

"Inusah is doing quite well and he's on schedule to make a return before the season ends," Anum told facebook.com/accraheartsofoak.

"We did four weeks of gym work and we have just started with the Beach works as well. Inusah is responding well and I am certain he will return in good time to help the team."

