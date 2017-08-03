TOP STORIES
Abeiku Ainooson promises to pay GH¢ 100 for each goal Kotoko score against Hearts of Oak
Defender Abeiku Ainooson has announced a motivational package for his parent club Asante Kotoko ahead of Sunday's Ghana Premier League derby against Hearts of Oak in Accra.
Ainooson is owned by the Porcupine Warriors but on loan at AshantiGold.
He told Kumasi-based Abusua FM: ''This will be Kotoko's first game against their arch rivals Hearts of Oak after their accident and this is the time they need more motivation, so the little I can do is every player who scores a goal will receive GHc 100 from me. Even if they score 10 or 20 goals I will pay.
''I will visit the team at their training on Thursday to break the news to them.''
