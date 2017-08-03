modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
New Sundowns goalkeeper Razak Brimah eager to win on all fronts

- ghanasoccernet.com
50 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Razak Brimah says he is determined to help the team and repose the faith shown in him by Pitso Mosimane.

The 30-year-old joined the club on Tuesday after spending over a decade playing in Spain.

Razak faces stern competition for game-time in Tshwane from Ugandan star Denis Onyango, Zambia's Kennedy Mweene and Thela Ngobeni, but the 30-year-old is up for the challenge.

'I am proud to have joined the African champions, and look forward to being part of the team that defends the title,' Razak is quoted as saying on Downs's website.

'I know that Sundowns is a team that wants to win trophies, and I hope to be able to help the team achieve this.

'I am here to bring my experience, and look forward to showing the coach what I am capable of, and that I am good enough to be here. I need to convince the coach that I am good and he will decide who to field.'

Razak insists he has great respect for Onyango, the current number one at Chloorkop.

He added: 'He is great, and I want to compete with the best. That is how you grow.'

Razak Brimah

