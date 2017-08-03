TOP STORIES
New Mamelodi Sundown's goalkeeper Razak Brimah ready for battle with Denis Onyango
New Mamelodi Sundown's Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah says he is ready to fight for his position in the team after signing a five year deal.
The 30-year-old knows that he will be competing against top international goalkeepers in Onyango and Kennedy Mweene, who have played massive roles for their national teams Uganda and Zambia respectively.
Thela Ngobeni is also back at Sundowns after his loan spell with Free State Stars last season.
'I know about them [Onyango and Mweene]. I have seen them play, especially the Uganda goalkeeper. I have played against him like three times. That's why they chose him as the best goalkeeper in Africa. If he was not good, then they would not have chosen him. I want to be with the best so that I can be the best. I am here to train hard and then after that the coach [Pitso Mosimane] will decide [who plays],' Brimah said in an interview with the Sundowns media team in Rustenburg, where the African champions are having their pre-season camp.
'I have been number one for the Black Stars for four to five years now. You know the Black Stars, we are the best in Africa, and so it's not easy to be number one in the national team. Here [at Sundowns] all the goalkeepers are in their national teams, so that's good for the club and it's good for the goalkeepers because there will be a lot of challenges. I am here so that I can play so that I can still be number one in the national side.'
Joining Sundowns was an easy decision for Brimah, who was attracted by the club's desire to consistently do well in the CAF Champions League.
'Ja, for sure. I love to win. Winning the Champions League is a big achievement. I know the team wants to win every trophy. I am sure we are going to give our best. I can't wait to start training with the team, so that I can give my best.
'Sundowns is a winning side and I came here because I want to achieve a lot. I am here to give my best,' he said.
The Ghanaian despite facing competition is expected to be given an opportunity to prove that he has what it takes to succeed.
Razak Brimah
