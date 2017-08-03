modernghana logo

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Fatau Dauda wishes Razak Brimah well with his new challenge

19 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana and Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Daudda has wished his national team mate well as he takes on a new challenge in South Africa.

Brimah has decided to join the African champions after his contract with Cordoba came to an end.

Dauda knows what it takes to play in South Africa having spent a season with Soweto based Orlando Pirates.

He took to social media to wish him well.
Wishing you all the very best in your new club brother, Allah is with you🙏â˜🏼âš½ï¸ #Alumaalumaalu #kingkong @RazakBrimah @Masandawana #🇬🇭#🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/A2oiaCTF3S

— lion 16 (@fataud1) August 2, 2017
Razak Brimah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

