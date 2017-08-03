TOP STORIES
When in search of something to buy and finally get one is more like it was gifted to you.By: Nana Aba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Fatau Dauda wishes Razak Brimah well with his new challenge
Ghana and Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Daudda has wished his national team mate well as he takes on a new challenge in South Africa.
Brimah has decided to join the African champions after his contract with Cordoba came to an end.
Dauda knows what it takes to play in South Africa having spent a season with Soweto based Orlando Pirates.
He took to social media to wish him well.
Wishing you all the very best in your new club brother, Allah is with you🙏â˜🏼âš½ï¸ #Alumaalumaalu #kingkong @RazakBrimah @Masandawana #🇬🇭#🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/A2oiaCTF3S
— lion 16 (@fataud1) August 2, 2017
Razak Brimah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News