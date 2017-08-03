modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
UEFA Champions League: Defender Joseph Attamah plays full throttle as Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir progress

- ghanasoccernet.com
19 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah played the entire duration for Istanbul Basaksehir who beat Club Brugge 2-0 at home to reach the playoff stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Attamah was named as a centre back as the Turkish side kept a clean sheet to seal a 5-3 aggregate win.

Togo star Emmanuel Adebayor opened the scoring in the 7th minute and he provided the assist for Edin Visca for the second in the 34th minute.

Attamah has now featured in both ties as Basaksehir seek to reach the Group stage.

Joseph Attamah

