Breaking News: Bolga All Stars head coach Baba Nuhu Mallam resigns

Bolga All Stars head coach Baba Nuhu Mallam has resigned, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The young trainer replaced Peter Akolgo as the head coach of the premiership debutants after the Tamale Utrecht Academy took over the control of the club.

The former administrative secretary of Guan United tendered in his resignation letter on Thursday, 3 August citing personal reasons.

The Stars of the East are languishing bottom of the league table after 24 games and are sixteen points away from survival.

By Nuhu Adams

