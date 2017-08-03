modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
WAFA SC U16 head to Austria for 2017 Next Generation Tournament

- ghanasoccernet.com
19 minutes ago | Sports News

WAFA SC's U16 left Accra on Wednesday night to Austria for the 2017 Next Generation tournament.

This is the third time coach Sadiq Abubakar will be the side to the tournament.

The 16-team tournament will take place at the Red Bull Football and Ice Hockey Academy of Liefering.

The format of the tournament includes a game against each opponent in the assigned group.

Each half is only 25 minutes and the top two teams in the group advance to quarterfinals.

