FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Ghana star Thomas Partey says Atletico Madrid is 'growing stronger' after 2017 Audi Cup triumph

- ghanasoccernet.com
19 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says Atletico Madrid are growing stronger after his side beat Liverpool in a penalty shootout to win the 2017 Audi Cup on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old started for the Red and White as they beat the English side 5-4 on penalties after the two teams were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena.

And the Ghana international who is expected to be key for Diego Simeone side this season, says the Spanish giants are growing stronger.

"We are improving with every match. We are getting increasingly stronger and continue trying to improving more things."he told the media

Keidi Bare gave the Rojiblancos the lead with a header from close range, one of the few highlights of a dull first half.

Roberto Firmino tied things up from the penalty spot after the break.

In the shootout, Jordan Henderson was the only player to miss a spot-kick, and Felipe Luis bagged the winner.

Sports News

