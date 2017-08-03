TOP STORIES
Eight things you need to know about Emmanuel Yartey
These are the eight facts you need to know about the mentally-ill ex-Kotoko and Hearts of Ooak midfielder
Emmanuel Yartey was born in Darkoman a suburb of Accra, the capital city of Ghana.
He was nicknamed Dr. Panie.
Emmanuel Yartey was right footed player yet he could play on the both the right and the left wings.
He joined Kumasi Asante from Okwawu United and helped the Porcupine Warriors win domestic titles.
In 1998, Yartey scored against Accra Hearts of Oak while playing for Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.
He is one of the few players to have switched camp from Asante Kotoko to Hearts of Oak when he joined the Accra giants in 1999.
His playing mates, Godwin Ablodey, one of the players to grace the Ghana Premier League in the 1990's and early 2000's rate Emmanuel Yartey as an outstanding player among his peers.
Despite, his good potentials on the field he had attitudinal issues
