UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu steers BSC Young Boys to play off stage
Ghanaian international Kassim Nuhu played a key role in steering Swiss side BSC Young Boys to the final play off stage of the UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 win at home over Ukranian side Dynamo Kiev.
The Ghanaian was phenomenal in helping his side overturn a 3-1 first leg defeat to the Ukranians in front of their home fans to register for the play off stage.
A goal in each half ensured the Swiss side secured the all-important win over their visiting counterparts.
France international Guillaume Hoarau shot Young Boys ahead from the spot under just twelve minutes before 18-year old Jordan Lotomba struck late to kill it for his side.
Kassim who has been in tremendous form at the start of the season has played in all matches for the Swiss side who are currently leading the Super League table.
Young Boys will be hoping to make it past the final play of stage after succumbing to German Bundesliga side Borrusia Monchengladbach at the play off stage last season.
