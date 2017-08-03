TOP STORIES
Regret for the things we did can be tempered by time; it is regret for the things we did not do that is inconsolable.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Black Princesses trainer Yusif Basigi invites 30 players to camp ahead of 2018 WC qualifiers
New Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has invited 30 players to camp as they begin preparations for their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.
The players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Monday 7th August, 2017 at 4pm.
The national U-20 female team will commence their World Cup qualifying campaign against their Algerian counterparts in September this year.
The 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be staged in France from 7-26 August, 2018.
Below are the players who were invited:
Martha Annan - Sea Lions
Agyemang Esther - Immigration Ladies
Teye-Baah Rose - Samaria Ladies
Barikisu Issahaku - All Stars Ladies
Anima Naomi - Kumasi Sports Academy
Amfobea Gladys - Ladies Strikers
Asouku Philicity - Police Ladies
Mawia Uweisa - Ampem Darkoa
Blessing Agbomadzi - Kumasi Sports Academy
Catherine Arthur - Ladies Strikers
Linda Amoako - Soccer Intellectuals
Joyce Asamoah - Fabulous Ladies
Justice Tweneboah - Ampem Dakoa
Grace Asantewaa - Ampem Darkoa
Rahama Alhassan - Northern Ladies
Mary Entoah - Police Ladies
Fuseina Mumuni - Lepo Ladies
Olivia Anokye - Sea Lions
Grace Acheampong - Ash Town Ladies
Abigail Sarkodie - Lady Strikers
Mary Frimpong - Nana Afua Kobi Ampem
Sandra Owusu Ansah - Supreme Ladies
Priscilla Adobea - Ampem Dakoa Ladies
Obeng Helena - Ash Town Ladies
Raffia Kulchire Alhassan - Hasaacas Ladies
Adizatu Mustapha - Soccer Intellectuals
Gifty Acheampong - Immigration Ladies
Sylvia Amankwa - Prison Ladies
Vivian Adjei Konadu - Kumasi Sports Academy
Fosuaa Annor Florence - Fabulous Ladies
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News