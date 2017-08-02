modernghana logo

Ghanaian midfielder Koby Arthur joins Macclesfied Town

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Koby Arthur has joined English National League side Macclesfied Town on a one-year deal. 

The 21-year-old completed the deal to the Silkmen after a successful trial at the Moss Rose.

Arthur is a graduate of the Birmingham City academy and made sixteen appearances for the Championship side before leaving St Andrews earlier this summer.

After leaving Birmingham in the summer Arthur linked up with the Silkmen for pre-season training and quickly made an impression with an impressive debut in the friendly with Derby County.

He feature in every Macclesfield friendly and after agreeing a deal with the Silkmen will now be in contention for the opening National League game of the season at Wrexham on Saturday.

