modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Latif Blessing: I joined the MLS to earn good money

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana forward Latif Atta Blessing says the opportunity to escape the harsh conditions footballers face in the local league prompted his decision to join Sporting Kansas City.

Blessing, 20, joined Sporting Kansas City in a two-year deal with an option to extend for one additional year after being crowned the Most Valuable Player award in the Ghana Premier League after scoring 17 goals for Liberty Professionals in 2016.

According to the nimble-footed forward, the chance to play on good pitches and earn good money made his decision to move to the MLS an easy one.

"The league in Ghana isn't paying good money, they aren't treating the players well," said Blessing, who is making a guaranteed salary of $74,379 with SKC this season.

"That's why everyone there wants to go to another professional league, to get something for their future and their family... My background is very poor, but (in MLS), every month I can send money to my family. I'm just so happy to be here."

Latif has plundered in three goals in fourteen appearances to help Sporting Kansas City to the summit of the MLS Western Conference table in the Regular season.

On Twitter: @Reuben Obodai17
Facebook: Reuben Obodai

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Family of assaulted Marwako worker happy with judgement

3 hours ago

Jackson College Of Education Supports Kumasi Central Prisons

4 hours ago

quot-img-1True leaders strive to overcome crises and they become creative in difficulties.

By: Love quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line