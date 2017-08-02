modernghana logo

Östersund FK chief Daniel Kindberg confirms talks to sign Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo

1 hour ago | Sports News


 Ostersunds FK chairman Daniel Kindberg has confirmed advanced talks to sign AIK Stockhom  defender Patrick Kpozo, with a deal likely to be finalised next week.

The 19-year-old is nearing the switch after been deemed surplus to requirement at the club.

And Ostersunds FK chief Daniel Kindberg ha confirmed his outfit are holding talks with AIK regarding the left-back.

"We have positive conversations with AIK since we will see if we can take it to the next level," Ã–stersund's chairman Daniel Kindberg told SportExpressen

" It's correct that we have a conversation with AIK regarding Kpozo. We have been following the player for a long time and we are interested in him.

" In such times, do not take anything for granted and nothing is done until it's written. But we have positive conversations with AIK and then we'll see if we manage to take it to the next level, "Kindberg says.

The youngster returned to AIK following  a short loan spell at Norwegian side TromsÃ¸ Idrettslag.

