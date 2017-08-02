TOP STORIES
David Accam hopes African players exploits in the MLS will open more doors for other African talents
Ghana international David Accam hopes that the growing accomplishment of African players will open more doors for other Africans in the Major Soccer League.
The 26-year-old joined the Chicago Fire as a designated player from Swedish outfit Helsingborg in 2014 and has been one of the many shinning Africans in the league.
The former Right to Dream Academy graduate said the MLS is now gaining traction throughout the continent as African players excel in the league. Former Seattle Sounders forward Obafemi Martins, who had a long career in Europe before joining MLS, scored 40 goals in three seasons with Seattle and was the runner-up for MLS MVP award in 2014 and Kamara, who was a finalist for the 2015 MLS MVP award, and Nigerian striker Fenandi Adi, who is the Portland Timbers all-time leading scorer.
"When I was growing up, we didn't know much about MLS," Accam said. "But we have had African players that have set an example, like Obafemi Martins, Dominic Oduro, Kei Kamara. Now, you get an audience in Africa watching, following the league. This also encourages other young African players that are in Europe or in Africa to come to the league because of what the African players here are doing."
"A lot of African players are doing really well and I think it's not just about doing well for themselves," Accam said.
"They know a lot of people look up to them and they have to set good examples. You have to do well to give back to your community and open more chances for other African players."
Accam currently sits third on the MLS scorers chart with 12 goals and provided six assists from 19 appearances.
