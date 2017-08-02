TOP STORIES
Derek Abrefa, an opportunity awaits
Crucial to the bronze medal success secured in the Men’s Team event at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville, Derek Abrefa, 25 years old, will be on duty once again in the immediate future; he is named on the entry list for the 2017 ITTF Challenge Seamaster Nigeria Open.
Play starts with the qualification tournament on Wednesday 9th August and concludes on Sunday 13th August.
An undergraduate at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, in 2016 Derek Abrefa was voted Ghana’s Table Tennis Star of the Year.
He spoke to Olalekan Okusan, the ITTF-Africa Press Officer
“I must say Nigeria is becoming the home of table tennis in Africa. But I must also say Ghana is also on the verge of becoming one of the top African countries that will first be mentioned when we talk of table tennis.
The Nigeria Open gives Africans the opportunity to meet world top table tennis players as well as give and expose African table tennis players on what the game is all about. Since most African countries are developing countries, most sports athletes don’t get the opportunity to be exposed outside the continental level to meet higher and experienced players due to inadequate support from the government.
Now, since Nigeria Open is a recognised ITTF tournament, it enables others who are battling with sponsorship issue to be able to participate and secure a good ranking in the world.
Ghanaians have prepared for this competition and I must say our efforts will pay us off well. Our target is to come and return back to Ghana with a medal. We stand a chance of winning a medal.
My expectation for this tournament is to be able to move a step ahead of where I was in my last participation. I have prepared so well for this competition and all I hope and pray is that draw favours me also because in every competition, one needs to get a good place in the draw. I am expecting myself to put up a better performance.
I am expecting Africans to fight for the ultimate prize since Europeans always defend every trophy that falls within their continent. We can make it and we must make sure we keep the trophy in Africa.”
