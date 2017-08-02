TOP STORIES
Let people see your christian values for it is that which can change some peoples'life and not your riches or position.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Torino to announce Godfred Donsah signing in 48-hours, Deal agreed - report
Torino are on the brink of announcing Ghana and Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah as their signing.
The 21-year-old has completed all formalities ahead of his move to Turin, with an announcement expected in the next 48-hours, according to TorinoGranata.it .
Bologna have settled on a â‚¬6 million transfer fee with Torino ahead of the big announcement latest Friday.
Donsah has agreed persons terms with the Italian side with reports suggesting he has passed a medical to the deal over the line.
The 21-year old will put his pen on the contract on Friday, just in time to get together with the squad for summer training camp.
After month of pulling and springing, negotiation has accelerated in the last couple of hours with the Ghanaian expected to join Torino on loan, with a mandatory buy-back clause set at 6.5 million euros.
Godfred Donsah
