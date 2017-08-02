TOP STORIES
Thomas Partey climbs off bench to help Atleti beat Napoli in Audi Cup
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to help AtlÃ©tico Madrid edge Napoli 2-1 in the Audi Cup.
The Ghanaian replaced Nico GaitÃ¡n in the 65th minute before Fernando Torres pulled parity for the Spanish side after going down at the Allianz Arena.
Luciano Vietto scored the match winner in the 81st minute to seal victory in first of two Audi Cup matches.
Partey,24, is expected to be key for Diego Simeone this season.
