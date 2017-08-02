modernghana logo

Mamelodi Sundowns to loan out one of their goalkeepers to free up space for Razak Brimah

- ghanasoccernet.com
4 minutes ago | Sports News

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns could be set loan out one if their goalkeepers ahead of the upcoming season following the arrival of Ghanaian shot-stopper, Razak Brimah.

The Brazilians confirmed their first signing ahead of the new season on Tuesday by acquiring the services of the Ghanaian international, bolstering Head Coach Pitso Mosimane's goalkeeping department.

But sources have since confirmed that one of Sundowns' shot-stoppers could be set to find game-time elsewhere in the new season, with indications that the club will once again look to loan out Thela Ngobeni.

Ngobeni returned to the Chloorkop-based club following the end of his loan spell with Free State Stars on June, 30 this year, however, reports have suggested that the 28-year-old could once again make his way to Ea Lla Koto for the new season despite reports revealing that the player has been registered for both Sundowns' CAF and domestic campaigns.

However, Sundowns currently have all five of their foreign quota spots filled with Ricardo Nascimento, Fares Hachi, Bangalay Soumahoro, Yannick Zakri and Leonardo Castro and in order for their new goalkeeper to be registered for the new season, the Brazilians will have to free up a spot on their foreign quota.

Now, it remains to be seen whether a loan move to Stars will materialise for Ngobeni in the coming weeks and whether the club will make the necessary changes to add Razak to their goalkeeping roster for the new season.

Razak Brimah







