Agyemang Badu set to arrive in Turkey today to join his new club Bursaspor
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu left his base in Italy on Wednesday afternoon to join his new Turkish club Bursaspor.
The enforcer boarded Turkish Airlines flight 1872 from the Italian city of Venice headed for Istanbul to join his new Bursaspor team-mates for the first time.
He will travel from Istanbul to Bursa where he is expected to be met on arrival by hundred of anxious supporters after completing his season-long loan deal.
The Ghana international, who is under contract with Udinese until 2020, joined the Turkish club on Tuesday.
He will be unveiled by the club on Thursday before he starts training with the club.
Agyemang-Badu made the decision after his Italian club decided to lease the 26-year-old other than an outright sale.
Udinese, Tuesday afternoon, released a statement confirming that 'after more than seven seasons together, everyone at Udinese Calcio wishes Emmanuel all the best.'
Agyemang-Badu adds to the ever-growing presence of Ghanaian players in Turkey.
Ghana national team captain Asamoah Gyan joined Kayserispor in the Superlig last month while the likes of Joseph Attamah Larweh, Jerry Akaminko, Seidu Salifu, Emmanuel Banahene, Isaac Sackey are with other clubs in the European country.
