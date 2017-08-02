TOP STORIES
Just Feed a Person if You can´t Feed a HundredBy: akoAso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Bernard Morrison's coach at Orlando Pirates Jell Jonevret resigns
Bernard Morrison's coach at Orlando Pirates, Jell Jonevret has resigned as head coach of the club after less than six months at the helm.
Pirates released a statement, which reads: 'Orlando Pirates Football Club head coach, Kjell Jonevret, has tendered his resignation.
'Mr Jonevret has thanked the chairman of Orlando Pirates, Dr Irvin Khoza, the club and its supporters for giving him an opportunity to coach the club.'
Jonevret said: 'I would like to thank the club for the opportunity. Unfortunately it didn't work out as planned. I wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future.'
Club chairman Irvin Khoza said: "I wish Kjell Jonevret well in his future endeavours."
The Swede took over the reins in February from caretaker boss Augusto Palacios, who struggled in the hotseat after Muhsin Ertugral quit the team in November 2016 in the wake of a 6-1 thrashing by SuperSport United.
Jonevret was unable to steady the Buccaneers ship as the Soweto giants came 11th in the league in 2016/17 - failing to finish inside the top eight for the first time since the PSL's inception in 1996.
Former Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has been linked with a return to Mayfair, having initially joined the Sea Robbers in 2006 where he oversaw 23 games before being shown the door.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News