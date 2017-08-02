TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Ghana Boxing Authority boss threatens civil action against Police Service
Ghana Boxing Authority President, Peter Zwennes has vowed to take civil action against the Ghana Police Service, on behalf of boxer disabled boxer, Isaac Aryee.
The former national champion’s career is over after he underwent surgery as a result of an accident caused by a hot chase by a Police Patrol vehicle on May 3 in Accra.
The boxer’s surgery drew donations of GHC 14000 each from the Sports Ministry and MP for Odododiodio Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.
“For a young man who is in his prime as a boxer to be told that because of this tragic accident, he cannot box again is a very big setback,” he told Joy Sports
“So I personally took it upon myself to pursue this matter and bring a civil action for him for damages against the police and the attorney generals department. I have already written to the police for a copy for the police report and I believe they are working on it.”
“As soon as we get the final police report we’ll bring a civil action in court and as for liquidated damages not only for the current injuries he suffered but for the loss of the opportunity to box into the future.”
“The court will be looking at how many boxing years he has left, how much potentially he would have made, if a good boxer, what prospects he had to be a world champion or to advance forward and these are the things which will be taken into account in calculating what damages he will be awarded,” he added.
So we want to make it clear that we haven’t abandoned him and there is a civil action we want to pursue on his behalf, very soon.”
The amount from the ministry catered for the surgery while GHC 4000 out of Hon Nii Lantey Vanderpuye’s donation was used for some other medical expenses. The remaining GHC10,000 was presented to the boxer.
Story by Joy Sports/Daniel Dake
