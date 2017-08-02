modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana Boxing Authority boss threatens civil action against Police Service

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | Boxing

Ghana Boxing Authority President, Peter Zwennes has vowed to take civil action against the Ghana Police Service, on behalf of boxer disabled boxer, Isaac Aryee.

The former national champion’s career is over after he underwent surgery as a result of an accident caused by a hot chase by a Police Patrol vehicle on May 3 in Accra.

The boxer’s surgery drew donations of GHC 14000 each from the Sports Ministry and MP for Odododiodio Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

“For a young man who is in his prime as a boxer to be told that because of this tragic accident, he cannot box again is a very big setback,” he told Joy Sports

“So I personally took it upon myself to pursue this matter and bring a civil action for him for damages against the police and the attorney generals department. I have already written to the police for a copy for the police report and I believe they are working on it.”

“As soon as we get the final police report we’ll bring a civil action in court and as for liquidated damages not only for the current injuries he suffered but for the loss of the opportunity to box into the future.”

“The court will be looking at how many boxing years he has left, how much potentially he would have made, if a good boxer, what prospects he had to be a world champion or to advance forward and these are the things which will be taken into account in calculating what damages he will be awarded,” he added.

So we want to make it clear that we haven’t abandoned him and there is a civil action we want to pursue on his behalf, very soon.”

The amount from the ministry catered for the surgery while GHC 4000 out of Hon Nii Lantey Vanderpuye’s donation was used for some other medical expenses. The remaining GHC10,000 was presented to the boxer.

Story by Joy Sports/Daniel Dake

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Boxing

TOP STORIES

Thank Mahama for 'last-minute' Auditor-General appointment – Ace Ankom...

3 hours ago

Auditor-General begins processes to retrieve ‘looted’ state cash

3 hours ago

quot-img-1EVEN IF YOU WIN A RAT RACE YOU ARE STILL A RAT.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Dui quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line